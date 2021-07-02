Centerra Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.70.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAGDF. Raymond James cut Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Centerra Gold from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.32. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $14.66.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

