Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Short Interest Down 58.3% in June

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 58.3% from the May 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CET stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.00. 14,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,283. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.81. Central Securities has a twelve month low of $26.75 and a twelve month high of $42.67.

Get Central Securities alerts:

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Central Securities by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 206,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after purchasing an additional 17,378 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Central Securities by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 169,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Central Securities by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 17,547 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P increased its position in Central Securities by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 68,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Central Securities by 1.3% during the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 26,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Central Securities Company Profile

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Central Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.