Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Short Interest Down 58.3% in June

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 58.3% from the May 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
CET stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.00. 14,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,283. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.81. Central Securities has a twelve month low of $26.75 and a twelve month high of $42.67.
The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%.
Central Securities Company Profile
Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.
