Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CNTY has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on Century Casinos in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Century Casinos from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Century Casinos from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Century Casinos currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.25.

NASDAQ:CNTY opened at $13.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $398.68 million, a PE ratio of -103.69 and a beta of 3.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.67. Century Casinos has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $15.84.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $72.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.50 million. Century Casinos had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Century Casinos will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 217.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Century Casinos during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Century Casinos during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Century Casinos during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. 70.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 12, 2021, it operated four ship-based casinos. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

