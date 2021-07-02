Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Short Interest Up 72.6% in June

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,925,900 shares, a growth of 72.6% from the May 31st total of 1,695,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 353,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.3 days.

Shares of Charlotte’s Web stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,081. Charlotte’s Web has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $7.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.01.

Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05).

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Charlotte’s Web from $5.00 to $3.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc produces and distributes hemp-based cannabidiol wellness products in the United States. The company offers products in the categories of tinctures, capsules, gummies, topicals, and pet products. It distributes its products under the Charlotte's Web name through its e-commerce website, third party e-commerce websites, as well as distributors, health practitioners, and various brick and mortar retailers.

