Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Given New $188.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) had its target price upped by Lake Street Capital from $182.00 to $188.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

GTLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Chart Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chart Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $141.64.

GTLS stock opened at $147.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.08. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $45.47 and a fifty-two week high of $167.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 44.68 and a beta of 1.84.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $288.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Chart Industries’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $4,909,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Chart Industries by 106.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 514,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,179,000 after acquiring an additional 264,882 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,433,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 55.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,396,000 after buying an additional 23,548 shares during the last quarter.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

