Chesapeake Energy’s (CHK) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.71 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. MKM Partners raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK opened at $53.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24. Chesapeake Energy has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $56.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.32.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $14.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $12.64. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 109.73% and a negative return on equity of 109.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $542,634,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $535,914,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $518,038,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $270,120,000. Finally, Glendon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $169,427,000. 96.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

