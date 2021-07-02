Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,626 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.36% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $48,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,770,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,628,000 after buying an additional 124,247 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,202,000 after buying an additional 33,947 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,934,000 after purchasing an additional 26,077 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,383,000 after purchasing an additional 21,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,397,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,486,000 after purchasing an additional 14,259 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPK opened at $122.09 on Friday. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a one year low of $72.89 and a one year high of $124.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $191.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.00 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 11.56%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.61%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

