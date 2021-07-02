Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a utility company engaged in natural gas distribution and transmission, propane distribution and marketing, advanced information services and other related businesses.Chesapeake’s three natural gas distribution divisions serve residential, commercial and industrial customers in southern Delaware, Maryland’s Eastern Shore and Florida. The Company’s natural gas transmission subsidiary operates an interstate pipeline system that transports gas from various points in Pennsylvania to Delaware and Maryland distribution divisions. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of CPK stock opened at $122.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.36. Chesapeake Utilities has a 12-month low of $72.89 and a 12-month high of $124.94.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.13. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $191.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.61%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 47.4% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 10,060.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 14.3% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

