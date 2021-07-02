Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Holdings Trimmed by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 243.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 77,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $5,829,782.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,016,794.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Kevin Symancyk sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $3,932,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 274,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,600,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,389,436 shares of company stock valued at $519,424,174 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chewy stock opened at $80.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,032.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.49 and a beta of 0.08. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.25 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.76.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

CHWY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.89.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

