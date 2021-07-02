Chi Gastoken (CHI) Achieves Market Cap of $249,805.98

Chi Gastoken (CURRENCY:CHI) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 1st. During the last seven days, Chi Gastoken has traded down 23.3% against the US dollar. One Chi Gastoken coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000881 BTC on major exchanges. Chi Gastoken has a total market capitalization of $249,805.98 and $140,297.00 worth of Chi Gastoken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000076 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000110 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 63.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Chi Gastoken Coin Profile

CHI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2018. Chi Gastoken’s total supply is 1,155,019 coins and its circulating supply is 853,394 coins. Chi Gastoken’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chi Gastoken’s official website is 1inch.exchange/# . Chi Gastoken’s official message board is medium.com/@1inch.exchange/1inch-introduces-chi-gastoken-d0bd5bb0f92b

According to CryptoCompare, “1inch exchange is a hackathon project which was presented at ETHNewYork in 2019. The project was created and developed by Sergej Kunz (co-founder & CEO) and Anton Bukov (co-founder & CTO). 1inch exchange is a DEX aggregator that executes a swap of tokens at the best price in one single transaction. It is a commonplace that a core problem of all DEXes (decentralized exchanges) is lack of liquidity due to the fact that DEXes is a relatively new concept. First of all, 1inch DEX aggregator is addressing the liquidity problem thus facilitating mass adoption. The optimizing algorithm splits up the trade across different exchanges. This allows you to have the most efficient way to exercise a transaction. 1inch protocol sources liquidity from a broad range of DEXes which truly makes it a single entry point to DeFi (decentralized finance) trading and creates an ecosystem experience. Chi Gastoken (CHI) is the native Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency of the 1inch exchange, facilitating transactions on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Chi Gastoken

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chi Gastoken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chi Gastoken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chi Gastoken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

