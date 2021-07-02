Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chico’s FAS, Inc. is a cultivator of brands serving the lifestyle needs of fashion-savvy women 30 years and older. Their brand portfolio currently consists of three brands: Chico’s, White House Black Market and Soma. Their brands are all specialty retailers of private label women’s apparel, accessories and related products. Currently, they operate boutiques and outlets throughout the U.S. and Canada, as well as an online presence for each of their brands. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CHS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of CHS opened at $6.66 on Monday. Chico’s FAS has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $7.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.71. The stock has a market cap of $816.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 65.16% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that Chico’s FAS will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 925,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 17,863 shares during the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,324,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,426,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

