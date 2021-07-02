Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Shares Gap Down to $6.28

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.28, but opened at $6.15. Chico’s FAS shares last traded at $6.18, with a volume of 3,463 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised Chico’s FAS from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.54.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 65.16% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,770,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,730 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter worth about $1,485,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 425,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 50,786 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 189.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 172,365 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 138.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 116,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 67,516 shares during the period. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile (NYSE:CHS)

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

