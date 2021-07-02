China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Short Interest Update

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 44.3% from the May 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CICHY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of China Construction Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Construction Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of China Construction Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get China Construction Bank alerts:

OTCMKTS CICHY traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $15.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,549. China Construction Bank has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $17.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.99. The company has a market capitalization of $195.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.49.

China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. China Construction Bank had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that China Construction Bank will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $1.0198 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. China Construction Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.76%.

About China Construction Bank

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

Featured Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for China Construction Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Construction Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.