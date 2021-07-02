China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRC) Short Interest Up 70.1% in June

China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRC) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, an increase of 70.1% from the May 31st total of 18,700 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 45,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of China Customer Relations Centers stock opened at $6.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.21. China Customer Relations Centers has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in China Customer Relations Centers by 564.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 168,885 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in China Customer Relations Centers by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 150,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 29,540 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in China Customer Relations Centers during the 1st quarter valued at about $651,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in China Customer Relations Centers during the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in China Customer Relations Centers during the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Institutional investors own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

China Customer Relations Centers, Inc provides business process outsourcing services for transportation, e-commerce, banks and insurance, and telecommunications companies in the People's Republic of China. It offers voice-based and online-based customer care services, including customer relationship management, technical support, sales, customer retention, marketing surveys, and research, as well as artificial intelligence customer care services.

