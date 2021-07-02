Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Short Interest Up 54.0% in June

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600,100 shares, an increase of 54.0% from the May 31st total of 389,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
CHUEF stock opened at $12.44 on Friday. Chubu Electric Power has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $12.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.32.
Chubu Electric Power Company Profile
