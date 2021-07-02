CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 4,883 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CAE were worth $5,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in CAE by 1,518.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in CAE in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in CAE in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CAE in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

CAE stock opened at $31.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. CAE Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $32.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of -260.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.89.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. CAE had a positive return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $894.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. CAE’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CAE from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on CAE from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on CAE from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. CAE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.30.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

