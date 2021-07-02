CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 15,848 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,848 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $6,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 26,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 69,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $4,017,562.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 691,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,894,034.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 8,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.18 per share, with a total value of $322,580.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,015.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $35.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.69. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.67 and a 52 week high of $37.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 12.55%. Equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

