CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys Shares of 327,619 Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 327,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,301,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.47% of Mersana Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,987,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,556,000 after purchasing an additional 735,806 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,304,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,727 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,850,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,113,000 after purchasing an additional 924,000 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. boosted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,932,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 958,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,501,000 after purchasing an additional 98,750 shares during the last quarter.

Mersana Therapeutics stock opened at $13.73 on Friday. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $29.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.67. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.11). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.42% and a negative net margin of 12,779.23%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $65,262.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,105.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $30,591.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,446 shares in the company, valued at $433,325.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,424 shares of company stock worth $153,693. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRSN shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.60.

Mersana Therapeutics Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma; and XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

