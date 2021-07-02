CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 2,296 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $8,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 4,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROP opened at $470.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $449.01. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $362.90 and a 1 year high of $472.09. The company has a market capitalization of $49.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

In related news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,287 shares in the company, valued at $17,457,382.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,287 shares in the company, valued at $15,429,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,700 shares of company stock worth $5,106,288. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $505.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $453.78.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

