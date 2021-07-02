CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,891 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $8,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,713 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 13,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 35,770 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 55.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $48.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

