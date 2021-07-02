CIBC Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,174 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $7,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 40.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total value of $257,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,362,549. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total value of $476,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,138 shares of company stock valued at $3,004,316. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MCO shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.17.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $365.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $338.55. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $253.17 and a 12 month high of $367.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a return on equity of 125.60% and a net margin of 35.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

