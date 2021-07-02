CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 746 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,649 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $7,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,226 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,182,275 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $280,920,000 after purchasing an additional 418,486 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 201.3% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,922 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 45,272 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares during the period. 72.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NSC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Vertical Research started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.25.

NSC opened at $269.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $169.15 and a 12 month high of $295.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $277.00.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.81%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

