Cipher (CPR) Price Tops $0.0011

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded down 37.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Cipher has a total market capitalization of $83,993.20 and $91,681.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cipher coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Cipher has traded down 28.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cipher Profile

Cipher (CPR) is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,683,402 coins. The official website for Cipher is ciphercryptotech.org . Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cipher

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cipher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cipher using one of the exchanges listed above.

