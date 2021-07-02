Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) vs. Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Head-To-Head Analysis

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) and Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

This table compares Cirrus Logic and Tower Semiconductor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cirrus Logic $1.37 billion 3.56 $217.34 million $3.75 22.62 Tower Semiconductor $1.27 billion 2.48 $82.30 million $0.78 37.64

Cirrus Logic has higher revenue and earnings than Tower Semiconductor. Cirrus Logic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tower Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.2% of Cirrus Logic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.2% of Tower Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Cirrus Logic shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Tower Semiconductor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cirrus Logic and Tower Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cirrus Logic 15.87% 17.06% 13.10% Tower Semiconductor 7.13% 6.65% 4.68%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cirrus Logic and Tower Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cirrus Logic 0 3 10 0 2.77 Tower Semiconductor 0 0 3 0 3.00

Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus target price of $101.45, suggesting a potential upside of 19.33%. Tower Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $38.17, suggesting a potential upside of 30.04%. Given Tower Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tower Semiconductor is more favorable than Cirrus Logic.

Risk & Volatility

Cirrus Logic has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tower Semiconductor has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cirrus Logic beats Tower Semiconductor on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features. The company's audio products are used in smartphones, tablets, wireless headsets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems. It also offers high-performance mixed-signal products, such as haptic driver and sensing solutions, camera controllers, and power-related components used in various industrial and energy applications comprising digital utility meters, power supplies, energy control, energy measurement, and energy exploration. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force, external sales representatives, and distributors. Cirrus Logic, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS. The company also offers wafer fabrication services and design enablement platform for design cycle, as well as transfer optimization and development process services to integrated device manufacturers and fabless companies. It serves various markets, such as consumer electronics, personal computers, communications, automotive, industrial, aerospace, and medical device products. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.