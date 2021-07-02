Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $75.79 Million in Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,534,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,788,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,409,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,702,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Design Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,380,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in Design Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,955,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Design Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,934,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Design Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on DSGN shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Design Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Design Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Design Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Design Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ DSGN traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $19.52. The stock had a trading volume of 782 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,469. Design Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $50.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.20.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.25). On average, analysts predict that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Design Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Design Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.