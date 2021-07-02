Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for SDX Energy (LON:SDX)

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SDX Energy (LON:SDX) in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on the stock.
SDX opened at GBX 15.25 ($0.20) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £31.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 16.40. SDX Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 14 ($0.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 20 ($0.26).
About SDX Energy
