Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for SDX Energy (LON:SDX)

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SDX Energy (LON:SDX) in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on the stock.

SDX opened at GBX 15.25 ($0.20) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £31.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 16.40. SDX Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 14 ($0.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 20 ($0.26).

Get SDX Energy alerts:

About SDX Energy

SDX Energy plc engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company has interest in 50% in Meseda and Rabul fields in the West Gharib, Egypt; 55% interest in the South Disouq concession located in the Nile Delta region, Egypt; and a 75% interest in the in five exploration permits, consisting of Sebou Central, Gharb Occidental, Lalla Mimouna Nord, Moulay Bouchta Ouest, and Lalla Mimouna Sud exploration permits situated in the Gharb Basin, Morocco.

Further Reading: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for SDX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.