Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 73.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,680 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $3,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWC. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock opened at $37.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.14. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a twelve month low of $25.64 and a twelve month high of $38.35.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

