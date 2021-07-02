Citigroup Inc. Sells 238,588 Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 81.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 238,588 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TPIC. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in TPI Composites during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 251.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $48.40 on Friday. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $81.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.46 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $404.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.90 million. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. TPI Composites’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts expect that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TPIC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on TPI Composites from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on TPI Composites from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.92.

In other TPI Composites news, CEO William E. Siwek sold 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $94,593.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,476 shares in the company, valued at $4,773,009.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $684,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,355 shares of company stock valued at $10,044,534 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

