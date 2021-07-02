Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:CZWI)

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.36. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

NASDAQ:CZWI opened at $13.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.44. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.48 and a 52 week high of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $16.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.80 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 19.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZWI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 36,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,041,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,343,000 after purchasing an additional 19,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $767,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

