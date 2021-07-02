Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CLEAN ENERGY FUELS, based in Seal Beach, Calif., is the leading provider of natural gas (CNG and LNG) for transportation in North America. It has a broad customer base in the refuse, transit, ports, shuttle, taxi, intrastate and interstate trucking, airport and municipal fleet markets,across the United States and Canada. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CLNE. Raymond James restated an underperform rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a market perform rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Shares of CLNE stock opened at $10.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78. Clean Energy Fuels has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $19.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.00 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 6.62% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 749,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $7,775,560.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A. Total sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $2,887,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,574,439 shares of company stock valued at $35,460,353. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 78.2% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 10,044.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 119.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 26.9% during the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.49% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

