Clearbridge Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,249 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,087,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,287,675,000 after purchasing an additional 416,103 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,158,097 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,087,833,000 after purchasing an additional 437,321 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,048,204 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,535,047,000 after purchasing an additional 245,298 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,309,000 after purchasing an additional 881,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $1,244,400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBUX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $113.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.61. The company has a market capitalization of $133.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.01, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.82 and a 12-month high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

