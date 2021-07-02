Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $3.46 Million Stock Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 696,551 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 21,002 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $3,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITUB. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 151,494,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $922,603,000 after purchasing an additional 32,386,503 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC increased its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 47,474,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131,784 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,797,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,556,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397,697 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 28,519,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,457,000 after purchasing an additional 268,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 25,728,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907,703 shares in the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

NYSE ITUB opened at $5.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.76. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $6.76. The company has a market cap of $57.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.0029 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 7.50%.

Itaú Unibanco Profile

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.