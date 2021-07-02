Clearbridge Investments LLC Invests $1.38 Million in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 29,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of SMART Global by 5,103.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 459,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,153,000 after acquiring an additional 450,815 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SMART Global by 15.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in SMART Global in the fourth quarter worth $999,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in SMART Global by 214.7% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,039 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in SMART Global by 274.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period.

SMART Global stock opened at $47.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.21. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.54 and a 12-month high of $57.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 73.74 and a beta of 0.95.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. SMART Global had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SGH has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on SMART Global from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on SMART Global from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on SMART Global from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut SMART Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised SMART Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SMART Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.08.

In related news, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 2,000,000 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $329,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 98,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,015,373 shares of company stock valued at $101,689,172 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SMART Global Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

