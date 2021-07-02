Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 1,267 Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCMP. FMR LLC raised its position in CMC Materials by 32.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,189,000 after purchasing an additional 82,081 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 138.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 21.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after buying an additional 19,879 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,930,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMC Materials stock opened at $148.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.35 and a 52 week high of $198.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.17.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.23). CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $290.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.63%.

CCMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut CMC Materials from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank raised CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on CMC Materials in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.40.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

