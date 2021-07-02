Clearbridge Investments LLC Raises Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,935 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,261,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% during the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total transaction of $163,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,965.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 79,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $6,669,584.09. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 329,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,723,546.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 523,070 shares of company stock worth $41,760,937 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $93.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.05 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Northland Securities increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. New Street Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.74.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

