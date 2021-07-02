Clearbridge Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,489 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 13,721 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 227,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 29,071 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,631,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,884,000 after purchasing an additional 426,540 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 33,493 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,514 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRO has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $744,525.00. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $434,471.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,959 shares in the company, valued at $3,621,517.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,896. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $14.17 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $14.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently -13.79%.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

