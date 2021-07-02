Clearstead Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 103.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.0% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in Roku by 0.7% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 39.3% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

ROKU opened at $435.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $352.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.19 and a 12 month high of $486.72. The firm has a market cap of $57.68 billion, a PE ratio of 565.81 and a beta of 1.78.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.95 million. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.58.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.30, for a total value of $27,624,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,897,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $92,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 206,775 shares of company stock worth $70,855,001. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

