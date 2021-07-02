Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $79,000 Stock Position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 2,121.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,466 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 2.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,537 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 24,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 0.9% in the first quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 46,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,549 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDK Global stock opened at $50.09 on Friday. CDK Global, Inc. has a one year low of $39.34 and a one year high of $55.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.39.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 116.27% and a net margin of 57.81%. The firm had revenue of $433.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. CDK Global’s payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CDK. TheStreet raised CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

