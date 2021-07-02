Clearstead Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 412.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

PINS opened at $79.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.80. The firm has a market cap of $50.86 billion, a PE ratio of -1,331.00 and a beta of 1.25. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.56 and a 12 month high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PINS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Pinterest from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.45.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 57,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total value of $4,125,264.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,264. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total transaction of $501,091.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 919,440 shares of company stock valued at $64,920,209. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

