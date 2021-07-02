Clearstead Advisors LLC Invests $33,000 in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR)

Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCTR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000.

FCTR stock opened at $34.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.38. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $35.17.

