Clearstead Advisors LLC Makes New $44,000 Investment in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDYA. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 167.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 407.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

Shares of IDYA stock opened at $21.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.66. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $24.92.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 million. Equities analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $101,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,613.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $30,330.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,843.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,607 shares of company stock valued at $156,304 in the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. IDEAYA Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.78.

IDEAYA Biosciences Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.