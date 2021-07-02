Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at KGI Securities

KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Securities raised Cloudflare from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho started coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised Cloudflare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.65.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $104.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a PE ratio of -248.55 and a beta of 0.03. Cloudflare has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $109.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.06.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $138.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.26 million. Analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Katrin Suder sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $523,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,122 shares in the company, valued at $986,139.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total value of $5,264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,544,423.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 978,593 shares of company stock worth $81,904,978. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 19,809 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,198,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 31.6% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 110.9% in the first quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,376,000 after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1,619.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 188,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,255,000 after purchasing an additional 177,688 shares during the last quarter. 61.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.