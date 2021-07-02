Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.140-$0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Cognyte Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.800-$0.800 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Cognyte Software in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognyte Software from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Cognyte Software in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.40.

CGNT opened at $24.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.53. Cognyte Software has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $38.00.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The medical device company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $114.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.87 million. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cognyte Software will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

