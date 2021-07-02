Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:FOF)

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th.

NYSE FOF traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $14.56. 60,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,473. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $14.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.11.

Get Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.