Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:FOF)

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th.
NYSE FOF traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $14.56. 60,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,473. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $14.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.11.
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile
