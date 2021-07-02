Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th.

NYSE FOF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,473. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.11. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $14.62.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

