Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th.
NYSE FOF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,473. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.11. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $14.62.
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile
