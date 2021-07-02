Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Announces $0.08 Dividend

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th.

RFI stock opened at $16.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.76. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $16.93.

About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

