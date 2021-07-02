Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Announces $0.08 Dividend

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th.
RFI stock opened at $16.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.76. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $16.93.
About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund
