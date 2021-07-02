CoinPoker Price Reaches $0.0112 on Exchanges (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded down 29.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. In the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded down 36.4% against the dollar. CoinPoker has a total market capitalization of $3.07 million and approximately $205.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinPoker coin can now be purchased for $0.0112 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00053358 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00018303 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.73 or 0.00685955 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000331 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000061 BTC.

CoinPoker Profile

CoinPoker (CRYPTO:CHP) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker . CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. “

CoinPoker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

