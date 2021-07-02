Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,585 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 17.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,228,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $341,006,000 after buying an additional 474,751 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,200,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $104,919,000 after purchasing an additional 72,810 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,115,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,492,000 after purchasing an additional 112,428 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 52.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 883,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,332,000 after purchasing an additional 304,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 634,326 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,431,000 after buying an additional 37,322 shares during the period. 42.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 1,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.79, for a total transaction of $118,767.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,476,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,309,659.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $99.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.86. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $73.11 and a 12 month high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $625.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.33 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 6.40%. Equities research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 64.20%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COLM shares. Bank of America raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.