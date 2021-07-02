Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Stake Trimmed by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37,210 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.14% of Commercial Metals worth $5,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 17,056.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

CMC opened at $31.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.33. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $34.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.31.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMC. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.18.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.