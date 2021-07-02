Comparing China Energy Recovery (OTCMKTS:CGYV) & Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR)

China Energy Recovery (OTCMKTS:CGYV) and Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares China Energy Recovery and Velodyne Lidar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Energy Recovery N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Velodyne Lidar $95.36 million 20.57 -$149.86 million ($0.93) -11.12

China Energy Recovery has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Velodyne Lidar.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for China Energy Recovery and Velodyne Lidar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Energy Recovery 0 0 0 0 N/A Velodyne Lidar 1 3 6 0 2.50

Velodyne Lidar has a consensus target price of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 107.93%. Given Velodyne Lidar’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Velodyne Lidar is more favorable than China Energy Recovery.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.2% of Velodyne Lidar shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.7% of China Energy Recovery shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of Velodyne Lidar shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares China Energy Recovery and Velodyne Lidar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Energy Recovery N/A N/A N/A Velodyne Lidar N/A -62.00% -45.35%

Volatility & Risk

China Energy Recovery has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Velodyne Lidar has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

China Energy Recovery Company Profile

China Energy Recovery, Inc. designs, manufactures, installs, and services waste heat recovery systems in China. The company's energy recovery systems capture industrial waste energy to produce electrical power, which enables industrial manufacturers to reduce their energy costs, shrink their emissions footprint, and generate saleable emissions credits. It serves petrochemical, paper manufacturing, refining/power generation, coke processing, cement, and steel industries. The company is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions. The company also provides Vella software solution to any vehicle that utilizes a Velarray lidar. Its lidar-based smart vision solutions are also used in non-automotive applications, such as autonomous mobile robots, unmanned aerial vehicles, last-mile delivery, precision agriculture, advanced security systems, and smart city initiatives. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

